DXR Spotlight Winners

Congratulations to all the winners of our DXR Spotlight contest. They are all winners of a NVIDIA TITAN RTX GPU! If you'd like to see their works, feel free to check out the links below:

Christian Hecht with Attack from Outer Space

Christian Hecht is a 3D artist for design company Tendril, based in Toronto. His tech demo Attack from Outer Space recreates the look of classic 1950s sci-fi films by using ray-traced reflections, shadows and ambient illumination — all in real time — to deliver a truly nostalgic feel to this giant robot invasion.

Download

Alden Fillion with Diode

Alden Fillion is a 3D artist based in Kansas City with an extensive with game development background. He’s worked on well known titles like Battlefield 4, Crackdown 3, and Lost Planet 3. In his demo Diode, you infiltrate a castle with a futuristic knight battling the forces of evil. The demo uses real-time ray-traced reflections to achieve stunning results.

Download

Opus Visual with LP Trailer

Opus Visual is an architectural visualization and 3D visual rendering company based out of Houston. Their tech demo LP Trailer allows you to drive your big rig around a truck yard and uses ray-traced reflections and ambient occlusion to deliver life-like lighting.

Download