As promised, here are some updates to the DX12 Do’s and Don’ts article we posted earlier.
DX12 Do's and Don'ts, Updated!
These are the updates we have made:
- Based on some real world usage patterns, we have upgraded our advice on resource barrier usage to keep the set resource flags for barriers minimal.
- Small tweaks have been made to the Swap Chains section detailing the significance of the DXGI_SWAP_CHAIN_FLAG_ALLOW_MODE_SWITCH flag.
- Submitting really small command lists turns out to be wasteful, see the update to the Work Submission section
- Binding more resources than are admissible by the supported resource binding Tier can lead to crashes – please see our updated section on Resources