DX12 Do's and Don'ts, Updated!

As promised, here are some updates to the DX12 Do’s and Don’ts article we posted earlier.

These are the updates we have made:

  1. Based on some real world usage patterns, we have upgraded our advice on resource barrier usage to keep the set resource flags for barriers minimal.
  2. Small tweaks have been made to the Swap Chains section detailing the significance of the DXGI_SWAP_CHAIN_FLAG_ALLOW_MODE_SWITCH flag.
  3. Submitting really small command lists turns out to be wasteful, see the update to the Work Submission section
  4. Binding more resources than are admissible by the supported resource binding Tier can lead to crashes – please see our updated section on Resources