NVIDIA DRIVE Sim - Early Access Program

NVIDIA DRIVE Sim™ addresses autonomous vehicle development challenges with a scalable, physically accurate, and diverse simulation platform. With DRIVE Sim, AV developers can improve productivity, efficiency, and test coverage, advancing time-to-market while minimizing real-world driving.

DRIVE Sim requires the following minimum system specs: