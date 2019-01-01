Download the Second Installment in 2019’s Defining Book on Ray Tracing for Free

We’ve kicked off 2019 with a free gift to the development community. Ray Tracing Gems – a cutting-edge book about ray tracing techniques – can be downloaded at no cost as a seven-part series, hosted on NVIDIA Developer Zone. The book is releasing in hardcover soon, but we wanted to give developers access to the

The post Download the Second Installment in 2019’s Defining Book on Ray Tracing for Free appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.