DLI Ambassador Spotlight: Balint Gyires-Toth

By becoming an NVIDIA DLI University Ambassador, I was able to meet scientists from academia and train students in a way that is different than the traditional university experience. Plus, by being teaching assistants for DLI workshops, PhD students were able to gain even more hands-on experience.

My grandfather was a mathematics professor. He taught me that understanding numbers is a way to better understand the world. Today, I work at the Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Hungary, where I’ve been for 10 years. I supervise deep learning research and development among BSc, MSc, and PhD students and I’m a senior lecturer in a deep learning class.

Why did you want to become an NVIDIA DLI University Ambassador?

Tell us about the attendees of your DLI workshops.

Most of the attendees are BSc, MSc, and PhD students from the Budapest University of Technology and Economics. This is the biggest technical university in Hungary with 8 faculty departments and approximately 24,000 students. Students from other universities and senior researchers from academia also attend our workshops.

How do DLI workshops help you become a better researcher and professor?

The workshops fit perfectly into my education and research activities. By preparing for a DLI workshop, I learn how to explain very complex deep learning approaches to an audience with no previous deep learning knowledge, while keeping it interesting for attendees with more experience. In addition, these workshops help me stay up-to-date on the latest deep learning techniques, which can change quickly and may not be within my primary research field of sequence modeling.

What are your AI plans in the future?

We would like to build more relationships with academic research labs and local and international companies. We want to help them understand how deep learning can enhance their work and how to avoid common pitfalls and unreasonable expectations.