NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool
The NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool is a utility to set the desired display mode for NVIDIA L40, NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada, NVIDIA A40, NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A5500, and NVIDIA RTX A6000 GPUs. Changing the display mode is supported for specific use cases, including CAVES, Virtual Production, and Location-based Entertainment.
FAQ
A: The Display Mode Selector tool should only be used if the default GPU configuration is insufficient for the desired use case. In addition, consult your system OEM to determine if the desired mode is supported with your hardware.
A: The Display Mode Selector tool is a special tool for NVIDIA L40, NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada, NVIDIA A40, NVIDIA RTX A5000, NVIDIA RTX A5500, and NVIDIA RTX A6000 only. It should not be used with any other GPU.
A: A system (workstation or server) needs to be specifically qualified for any non-default mode. It is critical to check with the system OEM to confirm that the desired display mode is supported. Misuse of the tool can permanently damage the GPU without the option to return to the default configuration.
Approval is required to access the NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool.