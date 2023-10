DirectX 12 Ultimate Preview Driver Enables DXR 1.1, Mesh Shaders, Variable Rate Shading, and More

To get the most out of DirectX 12 Ultimate, we’ve provided early public access to the NVIDIA DirectX Ultimate Developer Preview Driver [450.82] on our DirextX developer page, for both NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Quadro. This new driver will let you go hands-on with Direct 12 Ultimate’s exciting new features.