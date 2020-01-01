Digital Humans Teaching Kit Syllabus

This page is the syllabus for the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute (DLI) Digital Humans Teaching Kit outlining each module's organization in the downloaded Teaching Kit .zip file. It shows the content for every module including Lecture Videos where available, as well as links to the suggested online DLI course for each module and related resources where applicable.

Module 1: Introduction to the Digital Humans Teaching Kit

Lecture Slides

1.1 - Modules Overview

1.2 - Course Synopsis

1.3 - Quick Start Guide

1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher

1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

1.4 - Getting Started: Omniverse Launcher

1.5 - Getting Started: Omniverse Nucleus Installation

Resources - Learn More

Module 2: Develop Tools for your Digital Humans Pipeline

Lecture Slides

2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code

2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

2.1 - Omniverse Kit and Code

2.2 - Omniverse Omni.UI

Resources - Learn More

Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses

Module 3: Assembling and Presenting 3D Scenes with Omniverse Reference Apps

Lecture Slides

3.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Composer ( Formally Create )

3.2 - Introduction Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

3.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Composer ( Formally Create )

3.2 - Introduction Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )

Resources - Learn More

Module 4: Introduction Universal Scene Description (USD)

Lecture Slides

4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

4.2 - USD Paths ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 4.3 - USD View ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

4.1 - Fundamentals of USD Data Modeling

Resources - Learn More

Resources - DLI Self-Paced Online Courses

Module 5: Connect your Favorite DCC App to the Omniverse Platform

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

5.1 - Data Exchange - Work in your preferred DCC app

5.2 - Collaboration using the Omniverse Platform

5.3 - Animation in Omniverse USD Composer by way of your favorite DCC app

5.4 - How to Build a Connector

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Connect Sample

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Resources - 3rd Party Connector Examples

Module 6: Audio2Face, Audio2Emotion, Audio2Gesture

Lecture Slides ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

6.1 - Audio2Face Overview

6.2 - Audio2Face - Audio2Emotion Overview

6.3 - Machinima and Audio2Gesture

6.4 - Reallusion iClone and Omniverse Audio2Face - Language Independent Facial & Lip-sync Animation from Voice

6.5 - Audio2Face to UnReal Engine Metahuman

6.6 - Audio2Face and the Real Illusion iClone connector to Unreal Engine Metahuman

Lecture Videos ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Resources - Learn More

Resources - Omniverse Partner

Module 7: Lighting and Rendering on the Omniverse Platform

Lecture Slides

7.1 - Managing Lighting ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.2 - Light Linking ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 7.3 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer

7.4 - MDL with Omniverse USD Composer

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

7.3 - Introduction to the RTX Renderer

7.4 - MDL with Omniverse USD Composer

Resources - Learn More

Module 8: Client Review

Lecture Slides

8.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )

8.2 - Connect Teams for the review process ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 8.3 - Interactive presentations ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

) 8.4 - Virtual World immersion with Omniverse XR ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Lecture Videos

Labs ( Available in a future release of the Teaching Kit )

Assessment

8.1 - Introduction to Omniverse USD Presenter ( Formally View )