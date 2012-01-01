Digital Health Developers Program

Breakthroughs in digital agents, language, speech, and vision models are transforming the digital health industry. The Digital Health Developers Program curates accelerated NVIDIA technologies, sample code, education, training, and other materials into a single place with the context needed to build and deliver next-generation solutions.

Benefits

Access to NVIDIA Libraries

Find NVIDIA technologies relevant to digital health, including language, reasoning, speech, and vision tools and SDKs.

Education Library

Learn about GTC On Demand, Deep Learning Institute, whitepapers and other material to get you started quickly.

News and Updates

Get the latest libraries, blueprints, NIM™ microservices, and other material quickly to keep your skills and knowledge up to date.

Peer Networking

Access a digital health forum where NVIDIA and other members post messages and ask questions in this exciting and dynamic domain.

Eligibility

To qualify, you must meet the criteria listed below.

Digital Health Developer

Your company should be building a digital health application, service, library or other component.

Corporate Email

Please do not register using a Gmail, Outlook, or other consumer email domain.