Developer Spotlight: Visualizing High-Resolution Atomic Structures to Simulate Molecular Dynamics

Experimental sciences deliver high-resolution atomic structures for biological complexes, but researchers need to refine those structures, prove their accuracy, and simulate their dynamics while retaining all of the information that makes simulations meaningful and realistic

The post Developer Spotlight: Visualizing High-Resolution Atomic Structures to Simulate Molecular Dynamics appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.