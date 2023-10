Developer Spotlight: Earth Science Monitoring with Satellite Imagery

Sangram Ganguly, a senior research scientist at the NASA Ames Research Center shares how they are analyzing satellite imagery with deep learning to gain a better understanding of our planet. As a founding member of NASA Earth Exchange (NEX), which utilizes NASA’s GPU-accelerated Pleiades supercomputer, Ganguly helped develop the collaboration platform that combines state-of-the-art supercomputing,