Associate CTO at Insight

Chandler, AZ

20+ years of experience

Fabian Duarte, Associate CTO at Insight, is a full-stack AI leader with 25 years of expertise in technology strategy. From his roots as a storage engineer through cloud architecture to AI, he now focuses on scaling NVIDIA practices and GPU deployments. Fabian is a certified expert versed in AI application development, agent deployment, and AI-defined results. An Advisory Board Member and mentor, he is dedicated to demystifying complex infrastructure and driving continuous innovation.