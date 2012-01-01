NVIDIA Developer Champions

Build the next era of AI together. Lead the community as you go.

The NVIDIA Developer Champions (NDC) program supports and highlights hands-on, technical community leaders who educate, advocate for, and build with the NVIDIA stack in meaningful ways. Being a Champion is about impact. It’s for the passionate builders who lead, teach, and mentor, bringing their developer community along with them.



As a Champion, you’ll be part of a select, invite-only cohort with direct access to NVIDIA technology, resources, and experts. Your role is simply to do what you do best: lead. Whether you’re organizing events, creating educational content, or mentoring new users, your contributions earn points that sustain your status in the program and unlock deeper tiers of support from us.

