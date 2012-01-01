NVIDIA Developer Champions

Build the next era of AI together. Lead the community as you go.

The NVIDIA Developer Champions (NDC) program supports and highlights hands-on, technical community leaders who educate, advocate for, and build with the NVIDIA stack in meaningful ways. Being a Champion is about impact. It’s for the passionate builders who lead, teach, and mentor, bringing their developer community along with them.

As a Champion, you’ll be part of a select, invite-only cohort with direct access to NVIDIA technology, resources, and experts. Your role is simply to do what you do best: lead. Whether you’re organizing events, creating educational content, or mentoring new users, your contributions earn points that sustain your status in the program and unlock deeper tiers of support from us.

Apply to Become a Champion

Why Become an NVIDIA Developer Champion?

Accelerate Your Development With NVIDIA Access

Build your ideas and ask your questions with increased access to NVIDIA expertise, resources, and technology.

Get Your Work Featured by NVIDIA

When you ship something great, we help the world see it. We provide the stage—NVIDIA-owned channels, global events, and targeted community activations—to help you build your reputation and scale the reach of your contributions.

Exclusive Perks

We know you’re not here just for the swag, but we’re going to make sure you’re geared up anyway. Champions get exclusive merch, discounts on products, and priority invites to private events and workshops.

The NVIDIA Developer Champion Profile

We are looking for builders who lead by example.

Community Centric

You’re a natural doer, helper, and leader, pulse have a public track record in the developer community – starting or leading groups, or contributions such as speaking at or hosting events, publishing content, or mentoring other developers.

Proof of Work

An active GitHub, public demos, a winning hackathon track record. Whatever you’ve built, you make it real by showing instead of just telling.

Technical Depth

You’ve got technical chops and you’re hands-on. Whether you're optimizing kernels or building full-stack apps, you're using NVIDIA technology to solve hard problems. 

Share the Craft

You don't just build; you share the journey. Whether it’s a deep-dive on Substack, a tutorial on YouTube, or a sharp thread on X, you break down complex builds and show others how it’s done. 

Frequently Asked Questions

Apply to Become a Champion