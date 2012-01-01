Build the next era of AI together. Lead the community as you go.
The NVIDIA Developer Champions (NDC) program supports and highlights hands-on, technical community leaders who educate, advocate for, and build with the NVIDIA stack in meaningful ways. Being a Champion is about impact. It’s for the passionate builders who lead, teach, and mentor, bringing their developer community along with them.
As a Champion, you’ll be part of a select, invite-only cohort with direct access to NVIDIA technology, resources, and experts. Your role is simply to do what you do best: lead. Whether you’re organizing events, creating educational content, or mentoring new users, your contributions earn points that sustain your status in the program and unlock deeper tiers of support from us.
Build your ideas and ask your questions with increased access to NVIDIA expertise, resources, and technology.
When you ship something great, we help the world see it. We provide the stage—NVIDIA-owned channels, global events, and targeted community activations—to help you build your reputation and scale the reach of your contributions.
We know you’re not here just for the swag, but we’re going to make sure you’re geared up anyway. Champions get exclusive merch, discounts on products, and priority invites to private events and workshops.
We are looking for builders who lead by example.
You’re a natural doer, helper, and leader, pulse have a public track record in the developer community – starting or leading groups, or contributions such as speaking at or hosting events, publishing content, or mentoring other developers.
An active GitHub, public demos, a winning hackathon track record. Whatever you’ve built, you make it real by showing instead of just telling.
You’ve got technical chops and you’re hands-on. Whether you're optimizing kernels or building full-stack apps, you're using NVIDIA technology to solve hard problems.
You don't just build; you share the journey. Whether it’s a deep-dive on Substack, a tutorial on YouTube, or a sharp thread on X, you break down complex builds and show others how it’s done.
NVIDIA Developer Champions come from all different backgrounds. The common trait is their dedication to and involvement in the developer community. Champions are also familiar with some or all of the NVIDIA stack and enjoy leading, sharing knowledge, and making an impact on the community.
Eligibility Criteria:
NVIDIA Power User: You have solid technical expertise in some area of the NVIDIA tech stack
Communication: You enjoy and are good at breaking down complex concepts, giving meaningful advice to others, and providing valuable technical guidance to others
Language: Proficient in English (the program’s primary language)
Skills > Degrees: No formal education or diploma is required
Age: 18+
To become an NVIDIA Developer Champion, you must apply here.
NVIDIA Developer Champion benefits include, but are not limited to:
Increased access to NVIDIA expertise, resources, and technology
Select amplification from NVIDIA-owned channels to promote Champion-led events and projects
Private channel for Champion cohort updates and collaboration
Free swag
Featured in the NVIDIA Developer Champion Directory
This happens but don’t be discouraged! We are looking to grow the program over time so if you don't get accepted to the program on your first application, review the eligibility criteria and consider applying again.