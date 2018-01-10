DesignWorks Showcase
OptiX
Pixar Animation Studio's new material editing tool "Flow" enables their artists to interactively edit rich, complex shading networks. Flow provides live real-time feedback with full, multi-bounce progressive ray tracing using OptiX.
Visual Molecular Dynamics (VMD) is a molecular visualization program for displaying, animating, and analyzing large biomolecular systems using 3-D graphics and built-in scripting. VMD’s preferred rendering mode for both viewport and final render is OptiX, with full VCA support available. The OptiX path renders the highest visual quality and even has a frame rate five times higher than OpenGL on massive datasets.
NVIDIA Iray employs OptiX technology for optimal performance in both its path tracing and ray tracing render modes. Iray is a state of the art, yet easy to use, photorealistic rendering solution provided as an SDK for seamless integration into custom tools and within industry-leading products from the likes of Dassault Systemes and Siemens PLM.
SOLIDWORKS® Visualization products (formerly known as Bunkspeed) provide a suite of standalone software tools that combine industry-leading rendering capabilities with design-oriented features and workflows that enable easy and fast creation of visual content for designers, engineers, marketing, and other content creators. Import SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Alias®, Rhino®, SketchUp® and many other CAD formats to create compelling scenes and ultimately the most realistic content possible.
News:
From Great Idea to Amazing Product: SOLIDWORKS and NVIDIA Power AI, VR and Virtualized Workflows
OPTIS, the virtual prototyping company, brings life and emotion to all industrial projects. Its world-leading solutions pave the way for a revolutionary design process: towards zero physical prototypes. Since 1989, OPTIS offers its know-how in light and human vision simulation into leading CAD/CAM software and dedicated immersive virtual solutions. This synergy creates true-to-life virtual mockups which are used as real decision-making tools. Today, more than 2,500 clients in over 50 countries already trust OPTIS and innovate day after day with its solutions to ensure the look and safety of their designs, reduce their ecological footprint and bring their future products faster on the market.
“We use powerful NVIDIA GPU technologies, like the new Quadro GV100 to accelerate our simulation applications and algorithms, and NVIDIA OptiX for fast AI-based rendering. Looking ahead, we’re excited about the potential NVIDIA RTX ray-tracing technology holds to deliver more lifelike images faster than ever,” said Jacques Delacour, CEO and founder of OPTIS.
ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. ESI | IC.IDO provides a Human Centric digital mock-up environment that enables individual engineers as well as teams to explore, experience, validate, and collaborate to resolve complex integration scenarios at the intersection between product function, human interaction and assembly/service requirements.
“We adopted OptiX for ray tracing in IC.IDO. It was incredibly easy to integrate and offers amazing speed and performance with NVIDIA GPUs, this frees our engineering team to focus their time and talents on developing new features for our Virtual Engineering enterprise customers. Offering a unified visualization and physical simulation experience in VR gives users the ability to interact with their products and processes in ways previously only possible with full scale physical prototypes.”Dr. Christian Odaker, Director of R&D, Immersive Experience at ESI Group
Chaos Group is a worldwide leader in computer graphics. They create the technology that helps artists and designers create photoreal imagery and animation for design, television, and feature films. Their physically-based rendering and simulation software is used daily by top design studios, architectural firms, advertising agencies, and visual effects companies around the globe. Their research and development in cloud rendering, material scanning, and virtual reality is shaping the future of creative storytelling and digital design.
We’re finding the NVIDIA denoising results to be very impressive on interactive scenes, giving artists a much quicker estimate of what their final result will look like. We believe this will speed the creative process while using our upcoming V-Ray GPU.Vlado Koylazov, founder, Chaos Group
Founded by animation industry veterans, Isotropix™ is a start-up specialized in developing high-end professional graphics software and aims at providing CG artists game-changing innovations.
Thanks to its AI-driven denoising capability, OptiX 5.0 accelerates the Clarisse path tracer up to eight times! Combined with TITAN V, it will be a game changer for artists as they can make instant creative decisions on images that are very close to final renders — all from their PC.Sam Assadian, CEO and co-founder, Isotropix
It was staggering to witness OptiX 5.0’s ability to create clean images that are genuinely representative of the final frame. As Clarisse continues to refine the render, the denoiser converges on the final clean result in a smooth, deterministic way, meaning that artists are able to make detailed artistic lighting decisions considerably faster than they could before.Graham Jack, chief technology officer, Double Negative
Redshift Rendering Technologies Inc was founded in early 2012 in Newport Beach, California with the goal of developing a production-quality, GPU-accelerated renderer with support for the biased global illumination techniques that until now have remained squarely in the CPU-only domain.
With OptiX 5.0, NVIDIA continues to lead the way for the use of AI in rendering for design, character generation and the creation of virtual worlds. Integration of OptiX 5.0 was a no-brainer for us — being both easy and free, it turbocharges the creative process and improves productivity for our users.Panos Zompolas, chief technology officer and co-founder, Redshift
cebas Visual Technology, founded in Heidelberg, Germany and headquartered in Victoria, BC Canada, has been developing 3dsMax plugins for visual technology since 1988. Following the launch of our latest finalRender trueHybrid™, cebas' mission as always, is dedicated to getting the most sophisticated renderer into the hands of the artists affordably by incorporating latest NVIDIA GPU technology combined with cebas CPU enhancements, to achieve a powerful as well as an unique mix of processing power. Our new finalRender's latest addition is the NVIDIA's OptiX 5.0 AI Denoiser feature. Users can expect ongoing innovative updates as finalRender progresses.
Our very first integration tests revealed right from the start that NVIDIA has created an exceptional piece of software engineering by combining the power of AI and their powerful GPU hardware to surmount what has bothered every single GPU software developer for years - Noise in the image. The use of AI Neuronal Network technology in OptiX 5.0 to enhance the process of denoising and cebas' engineering work on finalRender's trueHybrid™ technology offers a bright future towards higher quality photo-realistic images in much lesser time.Edwin Braun, CEO & Co-founder, cebas Visual Technology
AAA Studios FurryBall is a production-quality, final-frame GPU renderer with advanced rendering techniques. It works as a plugin for Maya and 3ds Max with network rendering and multi-GPU support. FurryBall RT uses NVIDIA OptiX™ for its physically based, full global illumination renderer that is used both in the interactive viewport and for final frame rendering.
Image courtesy of AAA Studios.
GPUDirect for Video
Active Silicon is a manufacturer of imaging products, embedded systems and custom solutions, providing camera electronics for image data transmission, frame grabbers for data acquisition, and embedded systems for imaging processing and machine control.
AJA builds industry-leading video capture cards, digital recording devices, video routers, frame synchronizers and scalers, digital converters and professional 4K cameras.
BitFlow is a manufacturer of analog, digital, Camera Link and CoaXPress frame grabbers (an electronic device used to get images from a camera into a computer).
Blackmagic is a leading manufacturer of creative video technology. Dedicated to quality and stability; Blackmagic is world famous for their codecs and affordable high-end quality editing workstations built upon Blackmagic software and hardware.
Bluefish444 is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of uncompressed 4K/2K/HD/SD SDI, HDMI & ASI I/O video cards and mini converters for the professional video industry.
Datapath Limited is a world leading innovator in the field of computer graphics and video wall display technology.
DELTACAST develops state-of-the-art products for the professional TV broadcast market, providing a range of cost-effective video cards that, with the SDK software, can be used in OEM products to create professional broadcast custom solutions and products.
Matrox Video Products Group develops hardware and software development tools for OEMs and end user products such as I/O cards and devices for editing and streaming, scan converters, mini converters and multiviewers.
Rohde & Schwarz DVS GmbH – formerly DVS Digital Video Systems - is a provider of hardware and software solutions for digital film, video production, post production and broadcast markets.
Specialist in the Development of Hard- and Software Solutions for Quality Assurance and Process Engineering