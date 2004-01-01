cuTENSOR Download Page
Requires CUDA 10.x/11.x
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cutensor/redist/libcutensor/linux-x86_64/libcutensor-linux-x86_64-1.6.2.3-archive.tar.xz
Download Linux x86_64 RPM for RedHat/CentOS 8
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64/cuda-rhel8.repo sudo dnf clean all sudo dnf -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux x86_64 RPM for RedHat/CentOS 7
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel7/x86_64/cuda-rhel7.repo sudo yum clean all sudo yum -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux x86-64 RPM for openSUSE 15
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/opensuse15/x86_64/cuda-opensuse15.repo sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux x86-64 RPM for SLES 15
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/sles15/x86_64/cuda-sles15.repo sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install -y libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux x86_64 DEB for Ubuntu 20.04
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/ /" sudo apt update sudo apt -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-dev libcutensor-doc
Download Linux x86_64 DEB for Ubuntu 18.04
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/ /" sudo apt update sudo apt -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-dev libcutensor-doc
Requires CUDA 10.x/11.x
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cutensor/redist/libcutensor/linux-ppc64le/libcutensor-linux-ppc64le-1.6.2.3-archive.tar.xz
Download Linux OpenPOWER RPM for RedHat/CentOS 8
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/ppc64le/cuda-rhel8.repo sudo dnf clean all sudo dnf -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux OpenPOWER DEB for Ubuntu 18.04
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/ppc64el/3bf863cc.pub sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/ppc64el/ /" sudo apt update sudo apt -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-dev libcutensor-doc
Requires CUDA 11.x
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cutensor/redist/libcutensor/linux-sbsa/libcutensor-linux-sbsa-1.6.2.3-archive.tar.xz
Download Linux Arm RPM for RedHat/CentOS 8
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/sbsa/cuda-rhel8.repo sudo dnf clean all sudo dnf -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux Arm RPM for SLES 15
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/sles15/sbsa/cuda-sles15.repo sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install -y libcutensor1 libcutensor-devel libcutensor-doc
Download Linux Arm DEB for Ubuntu 18.04
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/sbsa/3bf863cc.pub sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/sbsa/ /" sudo apt update sudo apt -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-dev libcutensor-doc
Download Linux Arm DEB for Ubuntu 20.04
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/sbsa/3bf863cc.pub sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/sbsa/ /" sudo apt update sudo apt -y install libcutensor1 libcutensor-dev libcutensor-doc
Requires CUDA 10.x/11.x
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cutensor/redist/libcutensor/windows-x86_64/libcutensor-windows-x86_64-1.6.2.3-archive.zip -o libcutensor-windows-x86_64-1.6.2.3-archive.zip