cuSPARSELt Downloads release 0.3.0
cuSPARSELt is currently available for Windows and Linux for x86-64 and Linux for arm64, requires CUDA 11.x or newer.
Click on the green buttons that describe your target operating system. Only supported operating system and platforms will be shown. By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cusparselt/redist/libcusparse-lt/linux-x86_64/libcusparse_lt-linux-x86_64-0.3.0.3-archive.tar.xz
Download RPM for RedHat/CentOS 8
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/x86_64/cuda-rhel8.repo sudo dnf clean all sudo dnf install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel
Download RPM for RedHat/CentOS 7
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel7/x86_64/cuda-rhel7.repo sudo yum clean all sudo yum install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/opensuse15/x86_64/cuda-opensuse15.repo sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/sles15/x86_64/cuda-sles15.repo sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu2004/x86_64/ /" sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-dev
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/ /" sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub sudo apt update sudo apt-get install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-dev
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo add-apt-repository "deb http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1604/x86_64/ /" sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys http://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1604/x86_64/3bf863cc.pub sudo apt update sudo apt-get install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-dev
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cusparselt/redist/libcusparse-lt/linux-sbsa/libcusparse_lt-linux-sbsa-0.3.0.3-archive.tar.xz
Download RPM for RedHat/CentOS 8
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/sbsa/cuda-rhel8.repo sudo dnf clean all sudo dnf install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/sles15/sbsa/cuda-sles15.repo sudo zypper refresh sudo zypper install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel
Altenate Network Installation Instructions
sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/sbsa/ /" sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/sbsa/3bf863cc.pub sudo apt update sudo apt-get install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-dev
Alternate Network Installation Instructions
curl https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cusparselt/redist/libcusparse-lt/windows-x86_64/libcusparse_lt-windows-x86_64-0.3.0.3-archive.zip -o libcusparse_lt-windows-x86_64-0.3.0.3-archive.zip