cuSPARSELt Downloads release 0.2.0

cuSPARSELt is currently available for Windows and Linux for x86-64 and Linux for arm64, requires CUDA 11.x or newer.

Linux x86_64

Linux Arm

Download (for all distros)

Altenate Network Installation Instructions

  wget https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/libcusparse-lt/0.2.0/local_installers/libcusparse_lt-linux-sbsa-0.2.0.1.tar.gz

Download RPM for RedHat/CentOS 8

Altenate Network Installation Instructions

  sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/rhel8/sbsa/cuda-rhel8.repo
  sudo dnf clean all
  sudo dnf install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel

Download RPM for SLES 15

Altenate Network Installation Instructions

  sudo zypper addrepo https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/sles15/sbsa/cuda-sles15.repo
  sudo zypper refresh
  sudo zypper install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-devel

Download DEB for Ubuntu 18.04

Altenate Network Installation Instructions

  sudo add-apt-repository "deb https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/sbsa/ /"
  sudo apt-key adv --fetch-keys https://developer.download.nvidia.com/compute/cuda/repos/ubuntu1804/sbsa/7fa2af80.pub
  sudo apt update
  sudo apt-get install libcusparselt0 libcusparselt-dev
Windows

Download EXE for Windows