cuRANDDx Download

NVIDIA cuRAND introduces cuRANDDx APIs, device side API extensions for performing random number generation inside your CUDA kernel. Fusing numerical operations can decrease the latency and improve the performance of your application.



Refer to the cuRANDDx documentation for system requirements

By downloading and using the software, you agree to fully comply with the terms and conditions of the NVIDIA Software License Agreement.



CUDA 13

Download CUDA 13 .tar.gz

TAR local installer instructions:


wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/compute/cuRANDDx/redist/cuRANDDx/cuda13/nvidia-mathdx-25.12.0-cuda13.tar.gz
Download CUDA 13 .zip

ZIP local installer instructions:

wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/compute/cuRANDDx/redist/cuRANDDx/cuda13/nvidia-mathdx-25.12.0-cuda13.zip

CUDA 12

Download CUDA 12 .tar.gz

TAR local installer instructions:


wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/compute/cuRANDDx/redist/cuRANDDx/cuda12/nvidia-mathdx-25.12.0-cuda12.tar.gz
Download CUDA 12 .zip

ZIP local installer instructions:

wget https://developer.nvidia.com/downloads/compute/cuRANDDx/redist/cuRANDDx/cuda12/nvidia-mathdx-25.12.0-cuda12.zip