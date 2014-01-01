CUDA Overview and Performance Reports

CUDA 6 Overview Webinar

The latest CUDA 6 Release is the most powerful and easy to use CUDA Toolkit todate. This overview webinar presented by Ujval Kapasi, NVIDIA's CUDA Product Manager provides an insightful view of the new features of CUDA 6 and their developer benefits.

CUDA 6 Overview Webinar Video PDF

CUDA 6 Performance Overview Webinar

The latest CUDA 6 Release has many performance enhancements, this webinar presented by Jon Cohen NVIDIA's Lead for CUDA Library and Algorithms provides a comprehensive data on the acceleration that CUDA 6 offers.

CUDA 6 Performance Overview Webinar PDF