CUDA by Example: An Introduction to General-Purpose GPU Programming

CUDA by Example, written by two senior members of the CUDA software platform team, shows programmers how to employ this new technology. The authors introduce each area of CUDA development through working examples. After a concise introduction to the CUDA platform and architecture, as well as a quick-start guide to CUDA C, the book details the techniques and trade-offs associated with each key CUDA feature. You’ll discover when to use each CUDA C extension and how to write CUDA software that delivers truly outstanding performance.

Table of Contents

  • Why CUDA? Why Now?
  • Getting Started
  • Introduction to CUDA C
  • Parallel Programming in CUDA C
  • Thread Cooperation
  • Constant Memory and Events
  • Texture Memory
  • Graphics Interoperability
  • Atomics
  • Streams
  • CUDA C on Multiple GPUs
  • The Final Countdown
All the CUDA software tools you’ll need are freely available for download from NVIDIA.


Authors

Jason Sanders is a senior software engineer in NVIDIA’s CUDA Platform Group, helped develop early releases of CUDA system software and contributed to the OpenCL 1.0 Specification, an industry standard for heterogeneous computing. He has held positions at ATI Technologies, Apple, and Novell.

Edward Kandrot is a senior software engineer on NVIDIA’s CUDA Algorithms team, has more than twenty years of industry experience optimizing code performance for firms including Adobe, Microsoft, Google, and Autodesk.