Installing OpenNX on Windows

1. Start by downloading the OpenNX client installation executable for Windows from this location.

2. After launching the executable downloaded from step #1, click “Next” on the this screen:

3. At this point, you can follow the on-screen installation instructions provided as part of the OpenNX Setup program. There are no special customizations needed during this setup.

4. When successfully installed, you should see a similar window as below

5. You are now done installing the OpenNX client and are ready to connect to an NX server. Additional instructions will be provided when you are ready to attend a CUDA Training Platform based class.

At this point you should have both “OpenNX Connection Wizard” and “OpenNX” programs installed on your system. You can find them under Start Menu -> Programs -> OpenNX (unless you changed the name during installation).