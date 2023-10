CUDA 9.2 Now Available

CUDA 9.2 includes updates to libraries, a new library for accelerating custom linear-algebra algorithms, and lower kernel launch latency. With CUDA 9.2, you can: Speed up recurrent and convolutional neural networks through cuBLAS optimizations Speed up FFT of prime size matrices through Bluestein kernels in cuFFT Accelerate custom linear algebra algorithms with CUTLASS 1.0 Launch

The post CUDA 9.2 Now Available appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.