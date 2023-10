CUDA 7.5: Pinpoint Performance Problems with Instruction-Level Profiling

[Note: Thejaswi Rao also contributed to the code optimizations shown in this post.] Today NVIDIA released CUDA 7.5, the latest release of the powerful CUDA Toolkit. One of the most exciting new features in CUDA 7.5 is new Instruction-Level Profiling support in the NVIDIA Visual Profiler. This powerful new feature, available on Maxwell (GM200) and