Watch Dogs: GeForce GTX PC Technology Trailer

Ubisoft and NVIDIA have been working closely in order to create the most vivid and breath taking Chicago possible for the PC version of Watch Dogs. In this video, Paul Vlasie, the PC Lead Engineer on Watch_Dogs, describes how HBAO+ and TXAA technologies from NVIDIA were integrated into the PC version of the game.

The Windy City as you've never seen it before.

Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion

Screen space ambient occlusion is an approximation for more expensive global illumination effects. It adds realism to rendered scenes by making objects appear more anchored in the environment.

HBAO+ is a screen space ambient occlusion technique that is both fast and produces great looking results.

Real-Time Temporal Anti-Aliasing

TXAA is a film-style anti-aliasing technique designed specifically to reduce temporal aliasing (crawling and flickering seen in motion when playing games). This technology is a mix of a temporal filter, hardware anti-aliasing, and custom CG film-style anti-aliasing resolves. To filter any given pixel on the screen, TXAA uses a contribution of samples, both inside and outside of the pixel, in conjunction with samples from prior frames, to offer the highest quality filtering possible.

