Tegra X1

This week at CES 15 in Las Vegas NVIDIA announced the Tegra X1 chip. Tegra X1 is NVIDIA’s latest superchip, and has raised the bar again for mobile visual computing and energy-efficiency. Tegra X1 with its 256-core Maxwell GPU delivers 2x the performance and 2x the energy efficiency of Tegra K1. Tegra X1 supports the latest graphics APIs and further blurs the lines separating mobile, console and PC gaming.

GPU

The Maxwell GPU in Tegra X1 delivers desktop-class visual quality and graphics richness to mobile gamesby supporting many advanced graphics features. In addition to Tessellation, Compute Shaders, Dynamic Lighting, and Bindless Textures that were also supported in Tegra K1, Tegra X1 includes new graphics features such as Third Generation Delta Color Compression for lower power consumption, two Maxwell class Polymorph Engines for better tessellation performance, and Programmable Sampling which enables new anti-aliasing techniques such as Multi-Frame Anti-Aliasing (MFAA) for better visual quality at a lower performance cost.

Tegra X1 delivers more than 2x the performance of Tegra K1 on AEP and OpenGL ES3.1 based EPIC Rivalry demo Supported Graphics Technologies Tessellation

Bindless Textures

Voxel Global Illumination

Multi Projection Acceleration and Conservative Raster

Tiled Resources

Raster Ordered View

CPU

The NVIDIA Tegra X1 CPU architecture has four high performance ARM Cortex A57 cores. The Cortex A57 CPU complex on Tegra X1 shares a common 2MB L2 cache, and each of the four CPU cores has a 48KB L1 instruction cache and a 32KB L1 data cache.

High Performance End-to-End 4K 60 fps Pipeline

4K displays and televisions are becoming mainstream thanks to the rapidly dropping prices of 4K panels and the increasing availability of 4K content. To meet this rising use of 4K panels and content, NVIDIA Tegra X1 is architected with a high performance, end-to-end 4K 60 fps pipeline that delivers a premium 4K experience for use cases such as YouTube® videos, Netflix® streaming, Google Hangouts, 4K Gamestreaming, and 4K Chromecast. The I/O interfaces and processing cores of Tegra X1 including its high speed storage controller, memory controllers, image signal processor, video decoder, 4K compositor, graphics processor, and display controllers are all optimized to deliver 4K at sixty frames per second (60fps).

Tegra X1 supports 4K H.265 (HEVC) and VP9 video streams at 60 fps. Other processors support 4K at 30 fps, and deliver sub optimal experiences while viewing fast action sports, movies, and video games.

Tegra X1 also supports decode of 10-bit color-depth 4K H.265 60 fps video streams. This enables Tegra X1 products to stream a wide selection 4K content from services such as Netflix. Tegra X1 supports 4K 60 fps local and external displays with support for HDMI 2.0 interfaces and HDCP 2.2 copy protection. On the encode side, Tegra X1 supports encode of 4K video at 30 fps in H.264, H.265 and VP8 formats.

Tegra X1 Architecture

Get the whitepaper

Download the Tegra X1 White Paper for full details.