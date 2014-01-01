Tegra K1 Whitepaper

By now you’ve probably heard about the Tegra K1. A family of power efficient SOCs that leverage the same Kepler GPU technology used in GeForce and Tesla graphics cards for mobile. The white paper goes over the SOC in more detail.

Tegra K1 features

Full OpenGL 4.4 feature set (Including Tessellation and Compute shaders)

Performance comparable to a 7 th generation console

generation console Low power consumption

CPU Choices

Tegra K1 can be selected either with 4 32-bit ARM Cortex A15 cores or a custom designed dual 64-bit Super Core CPU. The chip also features a powerful ISP Core delivering 1.2 Giga pixels of raw image processing power and a display engine capable of simultaneously driving internal and external 4K displays.

Software Development

Tegra K1 developers have access to some of the best profiling and debugging tools in the industry as well as benefitting from NVIDIA’s 200 strong world class team of graphics developers.

Epic Content

At CES 2014 NVIDIA showed EPICs Unreal Engine 4 running on Tegra K1, enabling game developers to take UE4 content and quickly move it to mobile.

Learn More

To learn more about the Tegra K1 download this whitepaper.