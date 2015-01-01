NVIDIA Turf Effects

NVIDIA Turf Effects is a new NVIDIA GameWorks technology that empowers users to simulate and render massive grass simulation with physical interaction. Our grass technology provides a fully geometrical representation. Grass blades can be represented with a resolution as low as 3 triangles to several 100 triangles per blade by using continuous level of detail. This allows millions of grass blades to be simulated.

The high fidelity allows for enhanced physical interaction. The rendering supports natural shading with correct shadows from the individual blades of grass as well as self-shadows, two sided lighting and correct occlusion for scene geometry. The simulation supports interaction with physical scene objects including height fields and dynamic primitives.

While cube collisions are shown in the demo the simulation supports interaction with highly complex shapes. This permits totally new kinds of game play, e.g. players can track the movement of other players and easily identify were a battle occurred.

The developer can define how quickly grass should recover from the deformation. Whether it would be persistent or lasting just a short period of time.

Availability: Early 2015

Key Features: