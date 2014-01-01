NVIDIA FlameWorks - Fire Demo (GTC 2014)

NVIDIA FlameWorks is a system for generating cinematic fire, smoke, and explosion effects for games. It combines a state-of-the-art, grid-based fluid simulator with an efficient volume rendering engine.

The simulator uses a highly optimized solver, which enables the simulation of high-resolution grids in real-time. It supports collisions with standard primitives, and includes a combustion model for generating flame effects. The system is highly customizable and supports user defined emitters, force fields and collision objects.

The GTC 2014 fire demo demonstrates the cinematic quality of fire/smoke together with ray marched reflections on the ground, as well as interaction with a sphere. The demo uses a 512x256x256 voxel grid, meaning that 32M voxels are updated every frame and run at more than 30fps on a GeForce 780TI.

For actual game use cases, the voxel grid size is scalable and can be used with lower resolutions as well.

No Particles were used in the making of the demo.

For more information about the technology see: