Learn How to Debug OpenGL 4.2 with NVIDIA® Nsight™ Visual Studio Edition 3.1: Video now Available

If you didn't have the chance to attend our recent webinar on debugging OpenGL using Nsight Visual Studio or if you want to review the presentation video online you now can.

NVIDIA® Nsight™ Development Platform, Visual Studio Edition brings GPU Computing into Microsoft Visual Studio. Build, Debug, Profile and Trace heterogeneous compute and graphics applications using CUDA C/C++, OpenCL, DirectCompute, Direct3D, and OpenGL. To find out more click here

You can access this webinar and many others through NVIDIA's GTC Express website. Head over there to check out the large number of training videos avialable.