How Modern OpenGL Can Radically Reduce Driver Overhead

In this presentation, Cass Everitt and John McDonald talk about some newer extensions to OpenGL and how they can reduce (or even eliminate) driver overhead. We'll discuss where performance goes, fundamentals of the graphics driver stack and specific GL extensions--such as Bindless rendering and MultiDraw commands.

This presentation covers:

Dynamic Buffer Generation

Efficient Texture Management

Techniques for Increasing Draw Call Counts

ARB_buffer_storage, ARB_sparse_texture, ARB_bindless_texture, ARB_shader_storage_buffer_object, ARB_multi_draw_indirect