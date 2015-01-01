GTC16 Call for Submissions

GTC is the largest GPU technology conference in the world. It’s all about exploring the innovative ways GPU technology helps developers overcome computational and graphical challenges. GTC16 will be in the heart of Silicon Valley in April 2016. The event attracts developers, researchers, and technologists from some of the top companies, universities, research firms and government agencies from around the world.

If you're doing creative, groundbreaking work using GPUs, get ready to share it with thousands of the brightest minds in the industry.

Answer the Call for Submissions today.

Increasingly GPUs are being used for things other than rendering. At GTC you can find out what scientists, doctors, designers and professionals from many other fields are doing with GPUs as well as learning about technologies like Deep Learning, Autonomous Cars and Virtual Reality

Highlight video from last years event



To give you a flavor, here are some links to pictures and materials from last years event: