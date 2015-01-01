glNext at GDC 2015

UPDATE: glNext is now called Vulkan. Get the full details over at Khronos.org

glNext: The Future of High Performance Graphics (Presented by Valve)

Date: Thursday, March 5, 10:00am - 11:00am

Johan Andersson | Technical Fellow, Electronic Arts, Frostbite Engine Team

Pierre-Loup Griffais | Developer, Valve Software

John McDonald | Developer, Valve Software

Niklas Smedberg | Senior Engine Programmer, Epic Games

Dan Baker | Graphics Architect, Oxide Games

Aras Pranckevicius | Graphics Architect, Unity Technologies

Tom Olson | Chair of the Working Group, Khronos

Join us for the unveiling of Khronos' glNext initiative, the upcoming cross-platform graphics API designed for modern programming techniques and processors. glNext will be the singular choice for developers who demand peak performance in their applications. We will present a technical breakdown of the API, advanced techniques and live demos of real-world applications running on glNext drivers and hardware.

Next Generation of Graphics and Compute APIs from Khronos

Thursday March 5, 12:00 - 13:30

Thursday March 5, 14:00 - 15:30

Learn more about the new GL-inspired API from Khronos for driving graphics and compute on GPUs. Speakers include:

Neil Trevett

Tom Olson, Work Group Chair OpenGL ES, ARM

and more

Note this session will be run twice is and is not onsite at GDC. The event is close to the Moscone and registration is free. To register go here.