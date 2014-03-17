GDC'14 Show Update
Thursday is Sponsored Session day from NVIDIA with 6 intense tech talks covering everything from mobile, though desktop to cloud rendering.
Also don't forget to stop by the booth and check out G-SYNC, GameWorks, Shield, GRID Streaming and the amazing Tegra K1. We have many engineers in the booth and they love to talk to developers so be sure to stop by.
There is also a DirectX 12 announcement from Microsoft today at 10am.
Epic is putting Unreal into more hands than ever
Epic Games announced today a new licensing program for Unreal Engine 4 and expanded support for Android. We think this move will revolutionize game development by making their state-of-the-art game engine accessible to a vast number of game developers.
Together with Epic, we’ve incorporated support for NVIDIA GameWorks directly into Unreal Engine 4 making it easier for UE4 licensees to take advantage of our technology. NVIDIA Gameworks libraries are designed to help developers create a wide variety of special effects, such as more realistic clothing or destruction, and now these effects are available to every developer with a UE4 license.
Crytek Adds NVIDIA GameWorks to “Warface”
We’re announcing today at the Game Developers Conference, in San Francisco, that we’ve teamed up with Crytek to add support for several NVIDIA GameWorks technologies to its hit free-to-play online first-person shooter “Warface,” powered by CRYENGINE, their award-winning game development solution.
“Warface” uses CRYENGINE’s advanced graphics and game technology to create a fast-paced, online first-person shooter, featuring intuitive controls and slick gameplay. The addition of GameWorks technologies like NVIDIA PhysX and VisualFX will take the gameplay in “Warface” to a higher plane of realism and engagement.
Titanfall to Get More Eye Candy with NVIDIA
Mixing mayhem and monstrous machines in never-before-seen ways, Titanfall has already reinvigorated the first-person shooter genre. Now, we’ll be working with Titanfall’s game developer, Respawn Entertainment, to keep their multiplayer, first-person shooter at the cutting edge of image quality.
One of the key GameWorks features that will be built into Titanfall: Temporal anti-aliasing (TXAA), a film–style anti–aliasing technique that reduces the crawling and flickering seen in motion when playing games.
We will also be working together to add Horizon Based Ambient Occlusion+ (HBAO+) technologies to create more lifelike shadows in Titanfall. HBAO+ uses advanced algorithms to create shadows that react accurately on and around objects in Titanfall in a lifelike, non-uniform fashion.
What is NVIDIA GameWorks?
NVIDIA GameWorks represents our promise to gamers and developers to make the best game experience possible. GameWorks is a collection of technologies and tools that include visual and physical simulation software, development kits, debuggers, algorithms, engines and libraries that can already be found in top-selling games.
Thursday, March 20 | West Hall, Room #2004
Cloud Architectures, Onboarding, and Game Streaming with NVIDIA GRID™
- 10:00 am to 11:00 am
- Franck Diard (Chief SW Architect, NVIDIA)
- Samuel Gateau (Software Engineer, NVIDIA)
- Eric Young (Manager of Content and Technology, NVIDIA)
DirectX Advancements in the Many-Core Era: Getting the Most out of the PC Platform
- 11:30 am - 12:30 pm
- Yury Uralsky (Director of Developer Technology, NVIDIA)
- Dan Baker (Partner, Oxide Games)
Approaching Zero Driver Overhead in OpenGL
- 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
- Cass Everitt, (OpenGL Engineer, NVIDIA)
- John McDonald (Senior SW Engineer, NVIDIA)
- Graham Sellers (Senior Manager & Software Architect, AMD)
- Tim Foley (Advanced Rendering Technology team lead, Intel)
Bringing Unreal Engine 4 to OpenGL: Enabling High-End Visuals from PC to Mobile
- 2:30 pm - 3:30 pm
- Evan Hart (Principal Engineer, NVIDIA)
- Mathias Schott (Senior SW Engineer, NVIDIA)
- Nick Penwarden (Lead Graphics Programmer, Epic Games)
Experience the magic of Respawn's Titanfall™ with the new NVIDIA Nsight 4.0
- 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm
- Jeffrey Kiel (Sr. Manager Developer Tools, NVIDIA)
The Witcher 3: Enabling Next-Gen Effects through NVIDIA GameWorks
- 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
- Balázs Török (Lead Engine Programmer, CD Projekt RED)
- Monier Maher (Director, VisualFX, NVIDIA)
- Dane Johnston (Content Manager, NVIDIA)