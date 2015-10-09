Embedded News

Korean High-Schoolers Use Jetson TK1
October 9, 2015
Korean High-Schoolers Develop Supercomputing Skills, and May Just Change the World

Invite 60 gifted high-schoolers to a week-long supercomputing camp. Train them on how to accelerate applications using GPUs. Organize them into small groups, each with their own stack of Jetson TK1 devkits...

MIT Prof Spurs Students to Build Robotic Racecars from Jetson TK1 DevKits
October 7, 2015
Coolest Course Ever: MIT Prof Spurs Students to Build Robotic Racecars from Jetson TK1 Devkits

Four robot mini-cars. A complex network of tunnels. A race against the clock. This was the final test crafted by an MIT professor for what could be the greatest college class ever...

AlemHealth Uses GPUs to Transform Health Care Delivery in Developing World
October 2, 2015
How AlemHealth Uses GPUs to Transform Health Care Delivery in Developing World

During a medical crisis, time lost can mean lives lost. The problem can be acute in developing nations, where the latest medical equipment, personnel and expertise may be scarce. Bridging that gap is the goal of AlemHealth...

June Intelligent Oven
June 9, 2015
Cooking up a Storm: GPU-Powered Smart Oven Is a Miracle Machine

GPUs help power some amazing devices - supercomputers, powerful telescopes, rovers on Mars. Now, add something decidedly more domestic to the list: an oven. But the June Intelligent Oven is no ordinary oven...

