Debug and profile OpenGL 4.x on Linux! NVIDIA Linux Graphics Debugger 1.0 is now available for download!

The NVIDIA Developer Tools team is proud to announce the production release of the NVIDIA Linux Graphics Debugger, a 3D graphics development tool that allows developers to debug and profile OpenGL 4.x on Linux, enabling professional graphics developers to get the most out of their NVIDIA GeForce and Quadro GPUs on a variety of Linux distributions.

Main features of Linux Graphics Debugger 1.0 include:

Monitor key software and hardware performance metrics

Capture a frame of rendering and debug draw calls and related states and resources

Profile a captured frame live and identify the performance bottlenecks with the automated performance analysis

Edit and recompile shaders live

A complete list of features and system requirements can be found at Linux Graphics Debugger. The NVIDIA Linux Graphics Debugger can be downloaded under the NVIDIA GameWorks Download Center.

Enjoy!

--NVIDIA Developer Tools Team