Borderlands The Pre-Sequel! with 4k and advanced PhysX Effects

Borderlands The Pre-Sequel! is shipping on Steam on October 14th taking gamers to Pandora’s moon to discover how Handsome Jack became the villain of Borderlands 2 that gamers know and love.

Borderlands2 already took advantage of PhysX effects for effects including particles and cloth. The Pre-Sequel adds laser impacts and ice explosions in the frigid low gravity environment of the moon as well as supporting 4K Ultra High Resolution.

4K Ultra High Resolution

Physical Reality on the Moon

4K displays are now becoming widely available. Higher resolutions result in better looking images with more detail for gamers to enjoy. From a development perspective the main concern is how your textures look when they get close to the screen. Developers may want to consider supplying a high resolution texture pack for 4K gamers. For more details on 4K development head over here

In this video from E3, Franchise Director for Borderlands, Matt Armstrong explains how the team went about designing the game and how NVIDIA was able to help with some of the implementation details.