Coming Right Up! High Schoolers Build Indoor Delivery Robot with NVIDIA Jetson TX2

By Grace Lam, Mokshith Voodarla, Nicholas Liu How long does it take to program an office delivery robot? Apparently, less than seven weeks. This summer, three NVIDIA high school interns, Team Electron, built a completely autonomous indoor delivery robot with a Turtlebot base and Jetson TX2. Simply message the robot to deliver anything from pens