Code of Conduct

In order to proceed, you must agree to the terms and rules detailed below. In non-legal, simple terms:

Don’t be rude

This is not an official technical support website, it’s about the community helping each other If you’re rude, you can be pretty certain that you will get the banhammer. No, you don’t get a second chance.

For those that need more details, here’s how our lawyers painstakingly wrote it:

NVIDIA WEBSITE - RULES OF USER CONDUCT

ACCEPTANCE OF TERMS THROUGH USE

By using this site, you signify your agreement to all terms, conditions, and notices contained or referenced herein (the "Terms of Use"). If you do not agree to these Terms of Use please do not use this site. We reserve the right, at our discretion, to update or revise these Terms of Use at any time and without notice. Please check the Terms periodically for changes. Your continued use of this site following the posting of any changes to the Terms of Use constitutes acceptance of those changes.

AGREEMENT TO RULES OF USER CONDUCT

Your Responsibilities

You agree to abide by NVIDIA's Rules of User Conduct, including but not limited to, agreeing not to use this site for any unlawful purpose. By posting information on or otherwise using this site, you agree that you will not upload, post, or otherwise distribute or facilitate distribution of any content -- including text, communications, software, images, sounds, data, or other information -- that:

is unlawful, threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, libelous, deceptive, fraudulent, invasive of another's privacy, tortious, contains explicit or graphic descriptions or accounts of sexual acts (including but not limited to sexual language of a violent or threatening nature directed at another individual or group of individuals), uses vulgar language in the creation of a Screen Name or otherwise violates NVIDIA Corporation ("NVIDIA") rules or policies or these Rules of User Conduct (this includes character “masking” that is intended to convey expressions that would violate this clause but are written in a way to bypass any automatic filters);

infringes on any patent, trademark, copyright, right of publicity, or other proprietary right, or discloses trade secrets or other confidential information;

victimizes, harasses, degrades, or intimidates an individual or group of individuals on the basis of religion, gender, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, age, disability or military status;

contains software viruses or any other computer code, files, or programs that are designed or intended to disrupt, damage, or limit the functioning of any software, hardware, or telecommunications equipment or to damage or obtain unauthorized access to any data or other information of any third party;

constitutes unauthorized or unsolicited advertising, junk or bulk e-mail (also known as "Spamming"), chain letters, any other form of unauthorized solicitation, or any form of lottery or gambling; or

impersonates any person or entity, including any employee or representative of NVIDIA.

You further agree that you will not knowingly solicit or collect personal information from a minor (anyone under 18 yrs old). Personal information includes but is not limited to name, address, phone number or name of their school. You also agree that you will not harvest or collect information about the users or members of this site or use such information for the purpose of transmitting or facilitating transmission of unsolicited bulk electronic e-mail or communications. Except as pre-approved by NVIDIA in writing, NVIDIA employees, agents, consultants or contractors may not participate in or use this site.

This Site is a Venue

For content you post or otherwise provide to NVIDIA via this site, you grant NVIDIA permission to (1) use, copy, distribute, transmit, publicly display, publicly perform, reproduce, edit, modify, translate and reformat your content, and (2) sublicense these rights, to the maximum extent permitted by applicable law. NVIDIA will not pay you for your content. NVIDIA may remove your content at any time. For each content posted, you represent that you have all rights necessary for you to make the grants in this section. You agree that your posted content is not confidential, and NVIDIA may disclose your content [to any law enforcement authorities] [to any third party] in the event it has a good faith reason to believe it is necessary for purposes of ensuring your compliance with these Rules of User Conduct, and protecting the rights, property, and interests of NVIDIA.

Disclaimer of Warranty

THIS SITE IS PROVIDED TO YOU "AS IS" AND "AS AVAILABLE" WITH NO WARRANTY. TO THE MAXIMUM EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW, NVIDIA DISCLAIMS ALL WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, WHETHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, TITLE, ACCURACY, OR THE IMPLIED CONDITION OF SATISFACTORY QUALITY AND IMPLIED WARRANTIES ARISING FROM COURSE OF DEALING OR COURSE OF PERFORMANCE. NVIDIA DOES NOT WARRANT, OR MAKE ANY REPRESENTATIONS THAT: (A) THE SITE WILL MEET YOUR REQUIREMENTS; (B) THE SITE WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, TIMELY, SECURE, OR ERROR FREE; (C) THE RESULTS OR INFORMATION THAT MAY BE OBTAINED FROM USE OF THE WEB SITE WILL BE ACCURATE OR RELIABLE; (D) THE QUALITY OF ANY INFORMATION OR OTHER MATERIAL OBTAINED BY YOU THROUGH THE SITE WILL MEET YOUR EXPECTATIONS; OR (E) THE SITE OR MATERIAL ACCESSIBLE THROUGH THE SITE IS FREE OF VIRUSES OR OTHER HARMFUL COMPONENTS. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT IF YOU RELY ON ANY INFORMATION OR CONTENT ON THE SITE, YOU DO SO SOLELY AT YOUR OWN RISK. SOME STATES AND JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS ON HOW LONG AN IMPLIED WARRANTY LASTS, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE LIMITATIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

Indemnity

You agree to defend, indemnify, and hold harmless NVIDIA, its officers, directors, agents, and employees, from any and all damages, costs, claims, losses, expenses, or liabilities arising from or related to any actual or alleged violation by you of these Rules of User Conduct.

Limitation of Liability

IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA OR ITS OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, PARENTS, SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, OR AGENTS BE LIABLE FOR ANY INDIRECT, CONSEQUENTIAL, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, DAMAGES FOR LOSS OF PROFITS, GOODWILL, USE, DATA, OR OTHER INTANGIBLE LOSS, WHETHER IN AN ACTION UNDER CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE) OR OTHERWISE, ARISING OUT OF OR RELATING TO THESE RULES OF USER CONDUCT INCLUDING WITHOUT LIMITATION: (A) YOUR USE OR INABILITY TO USE THE SITE; (B) YOUR RELIANCE ON ANY CONTENT ON THE SITE; OR (C) ANY CONTENT POSTED BY ANY USER ON THIS SITE; EVEN IF NVIDIA OR ANY RELATED PARTY HAS BEEN ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGES. IN NO EVENT WILL NVIDIA'S LIABILITY TO YOU, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE), OR OTHERWISE, EXCEED $50. SOME STATES AND JURISDICTIONS DO NOT ALLOW FOR THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES, SO THIS LIMITATION AND EXCLUSION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU.

Jurisdiction

These terms and conditions are governed by the laws of the State of California including any conflicts of laws principles that may provide for the application of the laws of another state. Each party hereby consents to exclusive jurisdiction of the state and federal courts located in California.

Miscellaneous

These Rules of User Conduct express the complete understanding of the parties with respect to the subject matter hereof and supercedes all prior and contemporaneous communications and agreements, written or oral, regarding this site. If any provision of these Rules of User Conduct or portion thereof is held invalid or unenforceable, such provision or portion thereof shall be deemed severed, and the remainder of this Agreement shall remain in full force and effect. The failure by NVIDIA to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of the Rules of User Conduct by you or others will not be construed as a waiver of any provision or right of NVIDIA. You may not assign or transfer these Rules of User Conduct or any rights hereunder, and any attempt to the contrary is void. The Rules of User Conduct will inure to the benefit of NVIDIA and its successors and assigns. Section headings used in this document are for convenience only and do not have any legal effect.

Notice and Procedure for Making Claims of Copyright or Intellectual Property Infringement

NVIDIA respects the intellectual property of others, and we ask our users to do the same. If you believe that your work has been copied, distributed or used by NVIDIA in a way that constitutes copyright infringement or infringement of other intellectual property rights, please follow our Notice and Procedure for Making Claims of Copyright Infringement.

Termination

You agree that NVIDIA may, under certain circumstances and without prior notice, immediately terminate your access to this site. Cause for such termination shall include, but not be limited to, (a) breaches or violations of these Rules of User Conduct, (b) requests by law enforcement or other government agencies, (c) a request by you, (d) discontinuance or material modification to this site (or any part thereof), and (e) unexpected technical or security issues or problems. You agree that all terminations for cause shall be made in NVIDIA's sole discretion and that NVIDIA shall not be liable to you or any third-party for any termination of your access to this site.

SITE GUIDELINES

This site is moderated by both NVIDIA as well as 3rd party member moderators, and we request that you please be respectful when interacting with our moderating team. Although the site is occasionally moderated by NVIDIA employees, it is intended only as a way for visitors to get answers from other visitors, and not to get answers from NVIDIA. Although NVIDIA employees MAY occasionally offer help or suggestions, when you post a problem or a request for help, it will most likely be other NVIDIA customers or users who respond at whatever level they are able, according to their own experience and level of technical expertise. The only authorized representatives of NVIDIA participating in this site are the NVIDIA website moderators. Please observe all of the following rules:

No flaming. Do not post messages with no relevant value other than to incite a controversial reaction. This includes topics directed at our competitors and/or our partners' competitors, or any specific persons, companies or other entities.

Do not insult or use obscene language. Be respectful to other members. Only post what you are allowed to. If you don't own the copyright, make sure you have permission granted from whoever does.

No spamming. Do not clutter the boards with useless or off-topic posts. This board is made available for discussion of NVIDIA products and services. Excessive postings advocating or suggesting the use of a competitor's product are deemed inappropriate and we reserve the right to edit/delete such posts/threads at our discretion. We also reserve the right to remove "content free" posts that to not contribute to the topic. Such posts are often used as placeholder postings by spammers at a later date.

No advertising. Do not use this site as a redirector or gateway to another site for the purpose of collecting click income or advertising. Although there are times when a link to another site is necessary for helping or answering a question, NVIDIA reserves the right to determine what is and is not advertising. This is not your personal "for sale" board to advertise items.

No multiple accounts. Each individual is limited to one website account, unless otherwise authorized by NVIDIA website staff. If you are a corporate user, we will allow a second website account for personal use.

Do not impersonate other individuals or falsely represent yourself. Do not impersonate NVIDIA personnel or website staff.

Do not post personal information (i.e. addresses, phone numbers, passwords, or any other private information) without the express permission of the individual.

Please note this website is not an official customer support channel for NVIDIA products. If you require direct assistance on a specific NVIDIA-based product, please contact the manufacturer of the product directly. NVIDIA reserves the right to modify or delete any posting, profile, and/or signature for any reason, without prior notification or explanation.

SIGNATURE & AVATAR RULES

Avatars can be selected from our avatar gallery or you may use your own. Any custom avatars may not exceed 96 x 96 or 60KB in file size. You may not use images in your signature. We do not allow linking or advertisements in signature images. We will allow a small text link to your website (font [size=2] or smaller). Your signature and avatar must not contain any offensive or objectionable material.