NVIDIA CloudXR Client Extension
Unity Plug-In for CloudXR Client
NVIDIA CloudXR™ Client Extension offers a universal Unity Plug-In for CloudXR. This client, which is for Android-based head-mounted displays (HMDs), allows developers to build custom CloudXR client
applications with Unity development tools.
- An NVIDIA-developed plug-in for CloudXR client applications built using the Unity game engine.
- Automatic handling of CloudXR connection mechanics for Unity developers building UI/UX details of a client application.
- Complete compatibility with the latest CloudXR core improvements and innovations.
- HMD universality through the use of the Unity OpenXR plug-in to access the OpenXR API.
- Server-to-client audio support.