NVIDIA CloudXR Client Extension
Unity Plug-In for CloudXR Client

NVIDIA CloudXR™ Client Extension offers a universal Unity Plug-In for CloudXR. This client, which is for Android-based head-mounted displays (HMDs), allows developers to build custom CloudXR client
applications with Unity development tools.

  • An NVIDIA-developed plug-in for CloudXR client applications built using the Unity game engine.
  • Automatic handling of CloudXR connection mechanics for Unity developers building UI/UX details of a client application.
  • Complete compatibility with the latest CloudXR core improvements and innovations.
  • HMD universality through the use of the Unity OpenXR plug-in to access the OpenXR API.
  • Server-to-client audio support.

Release Coming Soon

