NVIDIA CloudXR™ SDK - Registered Program

The NVIDIA CloudXR SDK provides a way to stream graphics-intensive augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) or mixed reality (MR), content often called XR, over a radio signal (5G or Wifi) or ethernet. The SDK enables immediate streaming of OpenVR applications to a number of 5G-connected Android devices providing the benefits of graphics-intensive applications on relatively low-powered graphics hardware.
If you are a
- Telco provider that wants to integrate CloudXR into your infrastructure
- Network integrator that would like to provide streaming XR to your clients
- HMD manufacturers that would like to add CloudXR support to your platform
- Independent software vendor that would like to support CloudXR solutions
- Enterprise user or IT manager that would like to use CloudXR to provide XR at every desktop
Please apply to become a member of the program by clicking the “Join now” button below and complete the form. Note that you must be a registered NVIDIA developer in order to join the program.
Requirements
|Operating System
|Windows 10 or later
|Dependencies
|
NVIDIA GeForce, Quadro and Tesla products with Pascal or newer generation GPUs.
|Development Environment
|OpenVR compatible application, SteamVR
|Operating System
|Windows 7, 8, 10 or later
|Dependencies
|
NVIDIA GeForce, Quadro and Tesla products with Pascal or newer generation GPUs.
|Supported Devices
|Vive, Vive Pro, Vive Pro Eye, Valve Index
|Operating System
|Android 7.0/SDK24 or later
|SoC
|
OpenGL ES 3.0 or later
|Supported Devices
|Vive Focus Plus, Oculus Quest, Oculus Quest 2
|Operating System
|Android 7.0/SDK24 or later, with Google Play Services for AR installed
|SoC
|
OpenGL ES 3.0 or later
|Supported Devices
|Google ARCore supported devices list
|Operating System
|This client sample is based on Apple ARKit
|Dependencies
|
iOS 14.2, Xcode 12.2
|Supported Devices
|Apple Augmented Reality supported devices