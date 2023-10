Citi Ventures Invests in Real-Time Fraud Prevention Startup

Citi Ventures made a strategic investment in Feedzai which uses deep learning to provide real-time fraud prevention in ecommerce and banking. Using CUDA, GTX 1080 GPUs and cuDNN with TensorFlow to train their deep learning models, Feedzai’s platform is able to scan large amounts of data to recognize evolving threats and then alerts customers in