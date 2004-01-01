China 2004 Presentations

This page lists the presentations from our sessions at Perfect Kitchen Art 2004. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory).

You can select individual presentations to download below, or get them all in convenient English or Chinese ZIP files.

Session/Talk Title English Chinese Description
Cinematic Effects II: The Revenge PDF PDF New techniques from film that game developers can use. 
Advanced Shading PDF PDF Covers advanced graphical techniques to increase visual impact.
The Evolution of GPUs PDF PDF The evolution of GPUs, including NV40 (GeForce 6800) features and performance.
GPU Performance Analysis & Tuning PDF PDF Explains how to achieve maximum performance by using our performance tools to remove bottlenecks.
NVIDIA TWIMTBP Update PDF PDF An overview of our "The Way It's Meant to be Played" program.
Secrets of the NVIDIA Demo Team PDF PDF Describes the techniques used by the NVIDIA Demo Team in the NV40 (GeForce 6800) launch demos.