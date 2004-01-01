China 2004 Presentations
China 2004 Presentations
This page lists the presentations from our sessions at Perfect Kitchen Art 2004. For each talk, we provide slides in PDF format, along with a brief description (helpful for talks with titles that aren't quite self-explanatory).
You can select individual presentations to download below, or get them all in convenient English or Chinese ZIP files.
Back to Recent Conference Presentation Index
|Session/Talk Title
|English
|Chinese
|Description
|Cinematic Effects II: The Revenge
|New techniques from film that game developers can use.
|Advanced Shading
|Covers advanced graphical techniques to increase visual impact.
|The Evolution of GPUs
|The evolution of GPUs, including NV40 (GeForce 6800) features and performance.
|GPU Performance Analysis & Tuning
|Explains how to achieve maximum performance by using our performance tools to remove bottlenecks.
|NVIDIA TWIMTBP Update
|An overview of our "The Way It's Meant to be Played" program.
|Secrets of the NVIDIA Demo Team
|Describes the techniques used by the NVIDIA Demo Team in the NV40 (GeForce 6800) launch demos.