NVIDIA Capture SDK - Archive

What’s new in NVIDIA Capture SDK 7.1.1
- NvFBC clients can now specify the rate at which NvFBC should attempt to sample frames.
- Added push model support to NvFBC blocking capture, clients can receive frames as soon as they are presented by applications.
- NvIFROpenGL headers and samples are removed from the SDK. Please refer to README for more details.
- NvFBCHwEncode headers and samples are removed from the SDK. Please refer to release notes for more details.
- NvIFR headers and samples are removed from the SDK. Please refer to release notes for more details.
Linux
Windows
|Operating System
|Windows 7, 8, *10,
Windows Server 2008/2010/2012
Linux
|Dependencies
|Please refer to release notes for supported hardware list.
Linux drivers 410.66 or newer
Windows drivers 391.03 or newer
|Development Environment
|Windows: Visual Studio 2008/2010/2013
Linux: gcc 4.8 or higher
|Graphics APIs
|DirectX9,10,11 and OpenGL
Download NVIDIA Capture SDK 7.1.1
To download, you must be a member of NVIDIA Developer Program.
- NVFBC has been deprecated on Windows 10 starting with Windows 10 October 2019 Update for reasons explained in this document.
- Windows 10 provides native capture APIs that can be considered as alternatives to NVFBC. Explore this option (Github Sample).