Calibrating Stitched Videos with NVIDIA VRWorks 360 Video SDK

The quality of 360 videos varies widely depending on the resolution of the cameras used to capture them. The need for higher quality captures has given rise to many solutions, ranging from 3D printed rigs for GoPro cameras all the way up to professional custom-built 360 camera systems. One particularly difficult task is to align multiple videos from an array of cameras and stitch