NVIDIA Bot Maker - Early Access
NVIDIA® Bot Maker is an SDK for building conversational AI applications such as chatbots, multi-modal virtual assistants, and interactive avatars.
Bot Maker delivers a world class dialog experience, supports composable dialog management and provides connectivity between NVIDIA Riva speech AI skills, natural language processing (NLP) services, domain fulfillment, and user interfaces through efficient system integration.
Use Bot Maker to build intelligent virtual assistants, combining voice, text, and touchscreen interfaces for creating intuitive customer experiences. Easily customize your bot using zero-shot approaches or fine-tune NLP models with your domain-specific datasets.
To participate in the Bot Maker Early Access, provide details about your use case by completing the short application form. You must be a member of the NVIDIA Developer Program and log in using your organization’s email address. Early access applications from personal email accounts will not be approved.
Key Features
Cold Start NLU
Add intents and entities via zero-shot semantic similarity
FAQ and IRQA Support
Production dialogue systems scaling
Multi-Turn Context Handling
State tracking across generative LLM and IRQA content
Multi-Modal Inputs
Text, speech, touch, and UI rendered content
Structured DB Integration
Composite slot resolution and entity linking
Scalable Microservices
For both x86 and embedded platforms
Low Latency
50ms IR inference