Boston University Researchers Use AI to Detect Kidney Disease

University of Boston researchers developed a deep learning algorithm that can assess kidney disease with better accuracy than trained pathologists. Detecting kidney damage is of great importance, and unlike many other diseases, symptoms often don’t appear until the disease is very advanced. Getting this diagnosis wrong can lead to a series of life-threatening conditions. “This

The post Boston University Researchers Use AI to Detect Kidney Disease appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.