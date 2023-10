Baidu Collaborates with Peel for Voice-Controlled Smart Home Products

With over 150 million users and 10 billion monthly remote commands, Peel will begin using Baidu’s Deep Speech technology in their next-generation voice-enabled products. Deep Speech is a state-of-the-art GPU-trained speech recognition system developed using “end-to-end deep learning” by Baidu Research’s Silicon Valley AI Lab (SVAIL). Baidu’s Adam Coates, who leads the SVAIL team, said: