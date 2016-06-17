Autonomous Robotic Surgery Moving to Reality, With Help of GPUs

When you’re headed into surgery, you want a doc with unmatched skill, proven experience and steady hands. Or maybe just a really good robot. Researchers at the Children’s National Medical Center, in Washington, D.C., are advancing this pursuit by having robot surgeons perform soft-tissue operations autonomously. A Guiding “Hand” Robot-assisted surgery can be traced back […]

The post Autonomous Robotic Surgery Moving to Reality, With Help of GPUs appeared first on The Official NVIDIA Blog.