Automatically Segmenting Brain Tumors with AI

Each year tens of thousands of people in the United States are diagnosed with a brain tumor. To help physicians more effectively analyze, treat, and monitor tumors, NVIDIA researchers have developed a robust deep learning-based technique that uses 3D magnetic resonance images to automatically segment tumors. Segmentation provides tumor boundary definition of the affected region.

The post Automatically Segmenting Brain Tumors with AI appeared first on NVIDIA Developer News Center.