The Authoritative Book on Real-Time Ray Tracing Has Arrived

In 2018, with the release of NVIDIA’s RTX series GPUs, real-time ray tracing finally became accessible to game developers, content creators, and consumers. It is a technology that will forever change graphics processing. To help developers navigate this new technology, a wide-ranging book on the topic is being published early this year: Ray Tracing Gems.

